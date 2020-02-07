Ever seen this before? The Devils scored on their first shot in each of the three periods. “It can take the wind out of sails, obviously, scoring on the first shot,” said Blake Coleman, who scored on that first shot. “More importantly, it speaks to the way we’re getting off to quick starts in the periods. Anytime you can put a team on [its] heels early, it’s gonna create that confidence [for us] and put a little doubt in their minds.”