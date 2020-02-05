Starting in 2000, the Flyers and Devils met four times in 12 possible postseasons. The Flyers played in three conference finals and a Cup final during that span, while New Jersey won two Stanley Cups and reached the finals two other teams. But neither team has won a postseason series since 2012.
The Flyers in 2012 beat the Penguins before losing to the Devils; New Jersey reached the Cup before losing to a Kings team sprinkled with ex-Flyers. Remember when Simon Gagne almost dropped the Stanley Cup?
In 2019-20, the two teams are heading in opposite directions. The Flyers are 11 points better than they were this time last year, and holding on to the final playoff spot in the East. New Jersey, meanwhile, is heading for its third last-place finish in the Metropolitan Division in four years.
The last time the Flyers and Devils won a playoff series was in 2012, which ended when the L.A. Kings beat the Devils in the Finals. Then this happened. Gasp!