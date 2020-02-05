Starting in 2000, the Flyers and Devils met four times in 12 possible postseasons. The Flyers played in three conference finals and a Cup final during that span, while New Jersey won two Stanley Cups and reached the finals two other teams. But neither team has won a postseason series since 2012.

The Flyers in 2012 beat the Penguins before losing to the Devils; New Jersey reached the Cup before losing to a Kings team sprinkled with ex-Flyers. Remember when Simon Gagne almost dropped the Stanley Cup?

From 2012-13 to today
Flyers
New Jersey
Playoff appearances
3
1
Playoff series wins
0
0
Head-to-head
11-16-3
19-8-3
Head coaches
5
4

This season

In 2019-20, the two teams are heading in opposite directions. The Flyers are 11 points better than they were this time last year, and holding on to the final playoff spot in the East. New Jersey, meanwhile, is heading for its third last-place finish in the Metropolitan Division in four years.

2019-20 season
Flyers
New Jersey
W-L-OTL
29-17-7 (65 points)
18-24-10 (46 points)
Standing
5th in division, 8th in conference
8th in division, 15th in conference
Goal differential
+13
-49
Outlook
Playoff contender
Lock for the lottery
Top 3 in points
Sean Couturier 46, Travis Konecny 44,
Jake Voracek 40
Kyle Palmieri 35, Nico Hischier 32,
Nikita Gusev 31
Head-to-head
2-0
0-1-1
Remaining games
Feb. 6 (at Flyers), March 29 (at Devils)

Memory lane

The last time the Flyers and Devils won a playoff series was in 2012, which ended when the L.A. Kings beat the Devils in the Finals. Then this happened. Gasp!