Phantoms center German Rubtsov, who played three games with the Flyers earlier this season, re-injured his surgically repaired shoulder last week. “He said it doesn’t feel as bad as last time, so he’s going to rehab for a couple weeks and see what happens,” Flahr said. … Wade Allison, the right winger taken by the Flyers in the second round of the 2016 draft, has been limited to seven games this season at Western Michigan because of a sprained shoulder.