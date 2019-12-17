One day after losing Joel Farabee to a three-game suspension, another right winger, Travis Konecny, will return to the Flyers’ lineup Tuesday against visiting Anaheim.
Konecny, sidelined for three games because of a concussion, couldn’t be returning at a better time.
The Flyers went 0-3 without Konecny, and their offense turned stale, scoring a total of five goals in that span.
“He brings energy and skill; he’s one of our top players,” captain Claude Giroux said after Tuesday’s morning skate at the Wells Fargo Center.
Konecny and Oskar Lindblom share the team lead with 11 goals apiece. Konecny has a team-best 28 points in 30 games.
Here is the Flyers’ lineup for Tuesday, based on the morning skate:
Forwards
— Sean Couturier centering Giroux and Konecny.
— Kevin Hayes centering James van Riemsdyk and Nic Aube-Kubel.
— Morgan Frost centering David Kase and Jake Voracek
— Misha Vorobyev centering Andy Andreoff and Chris Stewart.
Defense
— Ivan Provorov and Matt Niskanen
— Travis Sanheim and Justin Braun
— Robert Hagg and Shayne Gostisbehere.
Goalie
— Carter Hart
Lindblom, who will have treatment for a rare bone cancer in the near future, visited with the players in the locker room before the morning skate.
“Kind of emotional to see him again," Giroux said.
“I felt it was important for him, and especially important for his teammates, to see him,” coach Alain Vigneault said. “He’s got a tremendous amount of support obviously from his family and from his extended family, the Flyers, their wives and the coaches and their wives and the great fans we have here in Philly and across the states that will support him. Hockey is a real strong and good community, and Oskar is a real good person. He’s going to be around and he''s going to be back as soon as he possibly can."
Vigneault said Lindblom “almost was tempted to skate this morning.”
Seeing him in the locker room “was the best thing that could happen to us," Vigneault said. “In the last week since we found out (his condition) in Denver, this was the best day internally in how we feel. To see him smiling (was uplifting).”
Vigneault said that with everything going on his life, Lindblom took the time to recently text Konecny to see how he was feeling when he battled his concussion. “That’s just the type of young man that we have — strong," Vigneault "He’s like the hockey community. He’s going to have a lot of support and he’s going to get through this.”
The Flyers are trying to rebound from a road trip in which they went 0-3 and were outscored, 14-5.
“The road trip didn’t go the way we wanted it to,” Vigneault said. “We went through a very challenging and personal situation that we’re going to go through in the next month. In that, we have jobs to do, we have work to do and it’s important we all do it. I really believe Oskar would want us to do our jobs the right way and that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to stay focused and continue to improve."
Despite the poor road trip, Vigneault thought the team “did a lot more good things than negative things.”
“It was a bad week — physically, mentally,” Giroux said. “Anything that could have gone wrong went wrong. … We’re not happy with the way we’ve been playing, but you know what, with the position w’re in right now, we’re still in a good position to succeed."
The Flyers are 10-2-4 at home, 7-9-1 on the road.
Andreoff was recalled form the Phantoms and Carsen Twarynski was sent back to Lehigh Valley. GM Chuck Fletcher said he wanted to make sure Andreoff was healthy before recalling him. The Flyers will have five forwards who started the season with the Phantoms in tonight’s lineup. “That’s just the way it is. You have to be ready at all times,” Andreoff said. …
The Flyers originally said Tyler Pitlick had a concussion, but Fletcher said it may have been sinus-related issues. Pitlick is feeling a lot better and may be able to play Thursday or Saturday. …
Scott Laughton (groin) will be sidelined at least through the holiday break, Fletcher said, adding that Michael Raffl (broken finger) may be able to return early in the Flyers’ post-Christmas road trip. … Nolan Patrick is still week to week. …
Kase will face his brother Ondrej in Tuesday’s matchup, and their parents traveled from the Czech Republic to be at the game. Tuesday will mark the first time in seven or eight years they faced each other in a youth game, David Kase said.