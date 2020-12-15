His brief NHL time “made me a little more comfortable” with the challenges ahead, Twarynski said after working out in Voorhees on Monday. “I have relationships with the guys and knowing things that go on around the rink and certain schedules [helps]. At the same time, it’s hard to make it and even harder to stick. Last year was a reality check for me and the fact I made it shows I’m capable of playing there. Now I just have to take it to the next step and give them a reason to keep me in the lineup.”