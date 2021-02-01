The problems started when Claude Giroux lost a faceoff in the offensive zone, then Brian Elliott couldn’t stop an Islanders dump in, then Jean-Gabriel Pageau beat Giroux in a battle along the boards. But Elliott made the key save and Giroux went and set up Hayes for the winning goal, but it just shows how thin the difference between a win and a loss can be. Good thing for the Flyers the Islanders were down a man and that Mayfield is not a sniper.