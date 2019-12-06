“The biggest thing is we’re having fun coming to the rink,” said Laughton, who traveled to Austria with his girlfriend to spend time with Raffl in his hometown this summer. “Everyone is pretty close off the ice, and I think that’s a big factor and it translates onto the ice. But we’re only [29] games in, we’re not done yet and we still have a long ways to go, but it’s a good spot to be in and we have to keep rolling.”