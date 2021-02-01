Farabee is tied with van Riemsdyk, Kevin Hayes and Travis Konecny for the team lead with five goals apiece. … Van Riemsdyk leads the Flyers with 13 points, equaling the best 10-game start since his rookie season in 2009-10 (2-11-13). … Ivan Provorov played 30:05 Sunday, marking the fourth regular-season game of his career that he had been on the ice for at least 30 minutes. Entering Monday, he was fifth in the NHL in average time on ice (26:11 per game) and was tied for sixth in the league with 21 blocked shots. … On Wednesday and Friday, the Flyers host the Bruins, a team that defeated them, 5-4 (shootout), and, 6-1, in recent games in Boston. Hart allowed a combined 10 goals in those losses. … Despite playing in just eight of the Flyers’ 10 games, Robert Hagg has a team-high 25 hits, which is ninth in the NHL.