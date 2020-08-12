2. Montreal captain Shea Weber was very nearly a Flyer. He signed a 14-year, $110 million offer sheet from then-general manager Paul Holmgren in the summer of 2012 only to see it matched by Nashville, his team at the time. Weber, who turns 35 on Friday, was traded to the Canadiens prior to 2016-17. His annual cap hit ($7,857,143 according to Spotrac) is ninth among defensemen.