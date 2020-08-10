Alain Vigneault: “I think with the Flyers, this is as close as you can get to coaching an Original Six” team. ... The Flyers are 11-2 to win the Stanley Cup, according to BetOnline. That’s second to Cup favorite Colorado (5-1). ... The Flyers are 3-3 in playoff series against the Habs; the teams last met in the postseason in 2010, when Michael Leighton had three shutouts as the Flyers beat the Canadiens, four games to one, and advanced to the Cup Final.