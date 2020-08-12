From the books: Multiple sportsbooks report the heaviest action they’ve seen on Stanley Cup betting has been on the Flyers, whose odds dropped from 12-1 to 6-1 in the last two weeks. The Flyers are moderate favorites tonight at about -150. DraftKings is offering +155 on the Flyers to score more than three goals. ... Travis Konecny is 13-1 to score the first goal, 9-4 to score at any time. ... The Canadiens to win by shutout is 13-1, Flyers are 8-1.