Based on Tuesday’s practice drills, center Morgan Frost will be the 13th forward when the Flyers open the season Wednesday against visiting Pittsburgh.
Frost, 21, who can also play wing, can’t crack the Flyers’ deep lineup (yet), but he will be the first reserve if someone slumps or is ill/injured. He had two goals and seven points in 20 NHL games last season.
In another matter, all seven Flyers placed on waivers Monday cleared, including left winger Samuel Morin and goalie Alex Lyon. The others: defensemen Derrick Pouliot, Tyler Wotherspoon, Chris Bigras, and Nate Prosser, and forward Andy Andreoff.
All can be placed on the Flyers’ on Phantoms’ roster, or be put on Philadelphia’s six-man taxi squad. One of the defensemen may be on the 23-man Flyers roster if Shayne Gostisbehere is still out, or Philly could start the season with 22 players.
Gostisbehere, who has been declared “unfit to play” the last few days, did not practice Tuesday. As of now, Mark Friedman is the Flyers’ seventh defenseman.
The Flyers’ lineup for Wednesday’s opener is expected to look like this:
- Line 1: Sean Couturier centering Oskar Lindblom and Travis Konecny.
- Line 2: Kevin Hayes centering Claude Giroux and Joel Farabee.
- Line 3: Nolan Patrick centering James van Riemsdyk and Jake Voracek.
- Line 4: Scott Laughton centering Michael Raffl and Nic Aube-Kubel.
- Defense: Ivan Provorov and Justin Braun, Travis Sanheim and Phil Myers, Robert Hagg and Erik Gustafsson.
- Goalie: Carter Hart, with Brian Elliott as his backup.
The top power-play unit will have Giroux, Hayes, Couturier, Konecny, and Provorov, while the second unit is expected to be composed of Patrick, Farabee, van Riemsdyk, Voracek, and Gustafsson. Lindblom could work his way onto that unit.
Check back later today after GM Chuck Fletcher talks about the final roster.