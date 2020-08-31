But Elliott was excellent, too; he wasn’t the reason the Flyers lost Game 4. In fact, from beginning to end, they played better Sunday night than they had in any game since the round robin. They outshot the Islanders in the second period, 17-3. But Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss was really good, and the Flyers are up against a team that was well constructed (with some key trade-deadline acquisitions) by general manager Lou Lamoriello and that is well coached by Barry Trotz. The Flyers peaked early in the Toronto bubble, and the Islanders deserve the three-games-to-one lead they hold ahead of Tuesday’s Game 5.