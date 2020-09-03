What: Game 6, Eastern Conference semifinals.
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto.
TV: NBCSN. Radio: 97.5-FM The Fanatic. Streaming: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app.
At stake: A loss by the Flyers ends their season.
Series so far: The Islanders hold a 3-2 lead, but the Flyers have played their best two games lately. The Islanders are the designated home team and will have the option of last line change during a stoppage.
Also Thursday: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 6, 9:45 p.m. (NBCSN). Vegas leads series, 3-2.
Coots playing? Flyers coach Alain Vigneault would rather drink a martini with Popov vodka than mention the severity of a player’s injury, so we’ll likely have to wait until near game time to find out whether Sean Couturier will play. That collision the other night with Mathew Barzal did not look encouraging.
From the sportsbooks: The Flyers are underdogs with odds varying depending on the house. FanDuel, as of Wednesday evening, had the Flyers at +110. It also had the Flyers at +180 to win in regulation — something they haven’t done yet against the Islanders this season. DraftKings will pay +280 on the Flyers for those willing to lay -1.5 goals.
Not real special: The Flyers are 1-for-15 on the power play against the Islanders this season, 0-7 in this series. Their PK is 4-17 overall against the Isles, 3-11 in the postseason.
Funky stat: It’s meaningless, but the Islanders are a remarkable 17-5 in their history in Game 6 — 3-0 against the Flyers (1975, 1980, 1987). The Flyers are 21-20.
Playoff overtime winners, current Flyers (one goal each): Claude Giroux, Kevin Hayes, Scott Laughton, Phil Myers, Jake Voracek.
Playoff overtime winners, current Islanders (one goal each): Josh Bailey, Mathew Barzal, Derick Brassard, Andrew Ladd, Jean-Gabriel Pageau.
The last word: “I think both teams have some pressure right now. I think obviously they want to close it out, and obviously we don’t want to allow that to happen. Both teams are feeling the pressure. Game 6 and Game 7s, they’re exciting games to be part of. It’s why a lot of guys on this team like to play this game. It’s what we dream of when we’re younger, to kind of be an important player in an important game. I think there is some pressure for both teams. I think it just adds excitement for individuals.” — Flyers center Kevin Hayes