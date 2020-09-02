If the New York Jets, for instance, had lost Super Bowl III to the Baltimore Colts, history would have cast Joe Namath’s pregame guarantee of victory as a silly, arrogant assertion of a too-brash quarterback who didn’t know his place in the hierarchy of pro football. Consider the best Philadelphia sports quotes. Ricky Watters’ “For who? For what?” was fitting for his three-year tenure with the Eagles: He put up marvelous individual stats; they won one playoff game. Aaron Rowand’s “For who? My teammates. For what? To win” wouldn’t have resonated as it did, and still does, if he hadn’t crashed into the centerfield fence at Citizens Bank Park, turned his face into tenderized round steak just to catch a fly ball, and established himself as a symbol of what became a golden age for the Phillies. Everyone would have forgotten “You want Philly-Philly?” if Nick Foles didn’t haul in Trey Burton’s feathery little corner fade.