History lesson: This will be the first postseason meeting since the 1987 Patrick Division Finals when the Flyers beat the Isles in seven. New York forced Game 7 after being down 3-1. The Flyers scored three goals in the first period of the finale, including shorthanded tallies by Brian Propp and Brad Marsh 44 seconds apart. Philadelphia also beat the Isles in 1975 and 1985, but the Isles won the 1980 Stanley Cup by beating the Flyers in six games. ... The Islanders won all three meetings this season -- twice in regulation, once in a shootout.