A company co-owned by the daughter of legendary former Flyer Bernie Parent has created T-shirts to support Oskar Lindblom’s battle with a rare bone disease.
Lindblom, the Flyers’ talented 23-year-old left winger, was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma last week.
Kim Parent, the daughter of the Hall-of-Fame goaltender, said all proceeds from the T-shirt sale will go toward the Hockey Fights Cancer program.
She added that Derek Settlemyre, the Flyers’ equipment manager, purchased shirts for the players to wear under their jerseys, starting with Thursday’s game against visiting Buffalo. The Flyers host Anaheim on Tuesday, but the players’ T-shirts won’t be available until Thursday.
Parent said she, her business partner, Jodi Smith, and Settlemyre designed the black shirts, which have “OSKAR STRONG” in white lettering printed over his purple No. 23.
They are available to the public in youth sizes ($20), and short ($30) or long sleeve ($35) adult sizes, and can be purchased at www.biscuittees.com.