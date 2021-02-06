“I think they’re coming along fine,” Vigneault said. “Coming into this season, knowing what those two young men have been through, when Chuck (Fletcher, the general manager) and I talked, the word that came up was patience. Missing such an amount of time, it’s going to take a player an adaptation to find his rhythm and find his game. I think both Nolan and Oskar are going through that right now. They’re working extremely hard, on the ice, off the ice, in the video (room) with the coaches; they’re watching their shifts.”