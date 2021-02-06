The Flyers had taken a 1-0 lead when James van Riemsdyk redirected Erik Gustafsson’s power-play shot past Tuukka Rask with 19:33 left in regulation. It gave van Riemsdyk six goals in 12 games this season, including five on the power play, which is tied for the NHL lead. He had four power-play goals in 66 games last season, but said it was a year in which he didn’t have puck luck.