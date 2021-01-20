Flyers center Morgan Frost and defenseman Phil Myers each left Tuesday’s game against the Sabres with unspecified injuries.
Coach Alain Vigneault said each player would get MRIs on Wednesday.
Myers played 6:04 of the first period and did not return. Frost appeared to injure his left arm on a hit by Jake McCabe with about five minutes left in the second period, which also knocked him out of the game.
The Flyers beat the Sabres, 3-0.
Buffalo had their problems, as well. Third-string goaltender Jonas Johansson replaced Carter Hutton to start the third. Hutton, who was filling in for Linus Ullmark, was briefly shaken up when Ivan Provorov was checked into Hutton by Brandon Montour. No penalty was called.
Frost went into the Flyers lineup when Sean Couturier sustained a rib injury on Friday against Pittsburgh. Center Connor Bunnaman is the Flyers 13th forward and Mark Friedman the team’s extra defenseman on the 23-man roster.
The Flyers next play at Boston on Thursday and Saturday.
“Some other players are going to get the opportunity to step in the lineup,” Vigneault said. “A lot of them have been waiting for this opportunity, so if they step in, they’ve got to be good for us and help us win games.”