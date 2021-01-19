Couturier will be gone from the lineup for at least two weeks, maybe more, because of a rib injury he sustained last week, and in his place, at least for now, will be Morgan Frost. Monday’s was the first of seven games, at a minimum, that Frost could be filling in for Couturier, and this stretch has to be about more than the Flyers’ sustaining decent play without their best forward. It has to be about seeing what Frost can do with the opportunity before him now.