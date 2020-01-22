Two, if he continues to play like this, or better than this, he will be here for a long while, and be an important and productive part of the Flyers’ present and future. They need that. Oskar Lindblom might never play hockey again. General manager Chuck Fletcher has said he is optimistic that Nolan Patrick will return this season from his migraine disorder. But there’s no guarantee that Patrick will come back, and as it was, he had been underwhelming during his first two seasons in the NHL after the Flyers selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft.