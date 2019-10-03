The Flyers have a solid first two lines, and if Patrick returns and pushes Laughton down to the fourth-line center, all four units will be extremely balanced. It should be noted that right winger Tyler Pitlick is close to being a regular after missing most of training camp. His playing time -- and when he is inserted into the lineup -- could be determined by how well Farabee and Twarynski perform in the start of their NHL careers. Both were strong in the preseason.