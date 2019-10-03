Here is a look at the 2019-20 Flyers, searching for their first Stanley Cup since Gerald Ford was in the White House, as they get ready to start the 2019-20 season Friday against the Chicago Blackhawks in Prague.
There were many changes this offseason, with Chuck Fletcher going through his first full year as the team’s general manager. Did they improve? You be the judge:
Line 1: LW Claude Giroux-C Sean Couturier-RW Travis Konecny.
Line 2: LW Oskar Lindblom-C Kevin Hayes-RW Jake Voracek.
Line 3: LW James van Riemsdyk-C Scott Laughton-RW Joel Farabee.
Line 4: LW Michael Raffl-C Connor Bunnaman-RW Carsen Twarynski.
Unit 1: Ivan Provorov and Matt Niskanen.
Unit 2: Shayne Gostisbehere and Justin Braun.
Unit 3: Travis Sanheim and Phil Myers/Robert Hagg.
G1: Carter Hart.
G2: Brian Elliott.
The Flyers will be younger, even with 21-year-old Nolan Patrick out of the lineup because of migraines.
With Patrick sidelined, Laughton is now the third-line center, and it opened a spot for Bunnaman, one of three rookies expected to start the season as regulars among forwards, along with Farabee and Twarynski. General manager Chuck Fletcher said there could be a “fluid situation” between the Flyers and the AHL’s Phantoms in the first six weeks of the season, meaning players could be shuffled back and forth.
The Flyers had many warts last season but still managed to finish a respectable 11th in even-strength scoring. The addition of Hayes, who was superb in the preseason, could improve that number. Couturier (24), Konecny (20), and Giroux (19) led the Flyers in even-strength goals last season.
The Flyers have a solid first two lines, and if Patrick returns and pushes Laughton down to the fourth-line center, all four units will be extremely balanced. It should be noted that right winger Tyler Pitlick is close to being a regular after missing most of training camp. His playing time -- and when he is inserted into the lineup -- could be determined by how well Farabee and Twarynski perform in the start of their NHL careers. Both were strong in the preseason.
The special teams need to make dramatic improvement if the Flyers are going to make the playoffs. The power play was 22nd in the 31-team league as it clicked at 17.1 percent last season. The penalty kill, though improved in the season’s second half, finished just 26th (78.5 percent success rate).
The Flyers hope three newcomers – Hayes, Niskanen, and Braun – will help the penalty kill make strides. Hayes also gives the Flyers their most dangerous shorthanded scoring threat since Mike Richards was with the team.
The power play needs better entries from Gostisbehere and more shooting and less passing. When they had an extra attacker, the Flyers were too preoccupied with setting up the perfect play last season.
Based on the preseason, Konecny will get more time on the power play as new coach Alain Vigneault tinkers with the unit. He also experimented with putting Giroux on the right side some of the time. For years, he set up on the left.
The Flyers allowed an average of 3.41 goals last season (29th in the NHL), so Fletcher made it an offseason priority to upgrade the defense.
Out: Radko Gudas and Andrew MacDonald.
In: Niskanen and Braun.
It remains to be seen how much improvement those moves will create because Gudas won the Barry Ashbee Trophy last season as the Flyers’ best defenseman and he also provided the team with physicality.
The Flyers hope Niskanen and Braun, veterans who shoot righthanded, will stabilize things and provide leadership. They also hope they can help Provorov and Gostisbehere rebound from disappointing seasons.
Getting Provorov and Gostisbehere to bounce back and getting continued development from Sanheim and Myers would go a long way toward securing a playoff berth. Samuel Morin (6-foot-7, 230 pounds), now healthy after an injury-plagued season with the AHL’s Phantoms, is another defenseman who has lots of promise.
The Flyers also need their forwards to do a better job at the defensive end, especially Voracek, van Riemsdyk, and Konecny.
The Flyers’ brass called it a goaltenders duel for the No. 1 spot in the preseason, but anyone who watched last year’s games figured that was just a charade.
Hart was the Flyers’ best goalie last season and he was the overwhelming No. 1 in camp this year.
Hart was superb in three preseason games, compiling a 0.44 goals-against average and .982 save percentage (56 saves on 57 shots). Elliott had good and bad moments in the preseason (3.16, .873), but he is a proven veteran and, provided he remains healthy, should be a solid backup.
Hart is only 21, but this is his team now. He is becoming the face of the Flyers and will be their most important player in 2019-20.