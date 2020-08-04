Nine-to-fivers don’t need to take a full day off on Thursday for the next Flyers game, but they will need to sneak out early.
The NHL announced on Tuesday afternoon that the Thursday’s Flyers-Capitals round-robin game will start at 4 p.m. in Toronto. Game 3 of the Maple Leafs-Blue Jackets qualifying series will follow. Broadcast information is pending.
If the Rangers stay alive tonight (they are down 2-0 in their best of five series against Carolina), they would play that series’ Game 4 at noon on Thursday.
The Flyers went 3-0-1 this season against the Capitals this season. A win in regulation would guarantee they’d improve on the No. 4 seed they entered this unique format.
The Flyers and Caps each played one noon game this season. The Flyers won at the Rangers on March 1 while Washington beat Pittsburgh in D.C. on Feb. 23.