“The last couple years I’ve dealt with some adversity off the ice with injuries and other crap,” said Gostisbehere, now in his sixth season with the Flyers. “I think for myself, [this] was a little more salt in the wound. I was dealing with a little more than the hockey aspect. During the time I was quarantining and watching your team play, seeing them win, seeing them lose, it [stinks]. You want to be out there. I had a good camp and knew I was going to get a great opportunity. Hopefully I can get to where I was and get back in the swing of things.”