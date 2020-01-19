General manager Chuck Fletcher said he would have an update Monday on forward Michael Raffl, who suffered an unspecified upper-body injury in the third period of the Flyers’ 4-1 win Saturday against Los Angeles. ... Travis Konecny recorded the eighth multi-goal game of his career on Saturday – and his first since the season opener against Chicago in Prague. ... Rookie Joel Farabee has scored goals in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. “It just helps with the confidence part of the game,” he said. ... The Flyers’ special teams were perfect for the first time this season Saturday. They were 2-for-2 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.