St. Louis coach Craig Berube, who is representing the Stanley Cup champion Blues, Flyers center Sean Couturier, and Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto are among the award winners at Monday’s 116th annual Philadelphia Sports Writers Association’s banquet at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Cherry Hill.
Tickets are available at the door or online at phillysportswriters.com. The cocktail hour starts at 5 p.m., followed by the dinner at 6 p.m.
Berube will accept the association’s Team of the Year award on behalf of the Blues. Realmuto has been named the Pro Athlete of the Year among the city’s teams, and Couturier will be honored as the Flyers’ MVP in 2018-19.
“It means a lot,” said Berube, who spent 18 years in the Flyers’ organization. “Obviously I played there and coached there for a long time and it’s where I live, so it’s pretty nice of them to do that and hand an award to our team. I’m pretty honored to receive that award for our team.”
Berube divides his time between St. Louis and Bucks County.
“It’s tough, but it’s part of the job,” he said. “You’ve got to have good people around you. My girlfriend and my kids’ mom, they do a good job of making sure the kids are looked after and they see me and all that. That’s important and I’m lucky that way.”
Connor Barwin (Ed Snider Distinguished Humanitarian of the Year), who was recently named a special assistant to Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, Villanova coach Jay Wright (Good Guy Award), Wayne Fish (Stan Hochman Award winner), and Angelo Cataldi (Bill Campbell Award winner) will also be honored, among others.
Joe Conklin will entertain, and Flyers coach Alain Vigneault and Phillies manager Joe Girardi will be among the guest speakers.
General manager Chuck Fletcher said he would have an update Monday on forward Michael Raffl, who suffered an unspecified upper-body injury in the third period of the Flyers’ 4-1 win Saturday against Los Angeles. ... Travis Konecny recorded the eighth multi-goal game of his career on Saturday – and his first since the season opener against Chicago in Prague. ... Rookie Joel Farabee has scored goals in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. “It just helps with the confidence part of the game,” he said. ... The Flyers’ special teams were perfect for the first time this season Saturday. They were 2-for-2 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.