“They’ve been the best team in the league since the end of December,” said coach Alain Vigneault, whose Flyers (32-19-7) are on a 9-3-1 run. “You’ve got [offensive] skill. You’ve got a team that can defend. They can do both real well. I’m looking forward to it. I think we have a great opportunity here. We’ve got a team that’s hot, and we’ve been playing well. We’re going to measure ourselves against a real good team, and I expect us to play real well.”