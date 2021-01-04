Claude Giroux and Travis Konecny scored goals as the Orange defeated the Black, 2-1, in a 30-minute scrimmage. Left winger Max Willman, 25, who played with Reading and Lehigh Valley last season, scored the Black’s goal. … Defenseman Ivan Provorov was paired with Justin Braun, but Vigneault said he would experiment with many combinations in camp. Provorov will be with a different partner Tuesday. … Samuel Morin, trying to make the transition from defenseman to left winger, was on a line with Scott Laughton and Linus Sandin and was physical in the scrimmage. … Wingers Tanner Laczynski and Zayde Wisdom did not participate in the first camp session. Laczynski is recovering from core-muscle surgery in the offseason. Vigneault said he wasn’t permitted to talk about the medical reason Wisdom didn’t participate, but that he expected him to be with the camp invitees Tuesday. Wisdom and Lacynzski both skated at the rink Monday before camp drills and a scrimmage took place. ... Kevin Hayes centered Giroux and Wade Allison.