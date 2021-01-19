With Sean Couturier sidelined with a rib injury for at least two weeks, Vigneault expects the Flyers to use more than one line against units led by highly skilled offensive players, like Buffalo’s Jack Eichel. ... Vigneault is pleased with the play of the fourth line, which has Scott Laughton centering Michael Raffl and Nic Aube-Kubel: “They get pucks in deep and they go and forecheck, and when they forecheck, they bring that physicality that your team needs to wear down the opposition,” he said. “I think all those three guys bring that.”