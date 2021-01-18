When they host hungry-for-a-win Buffalo on Monday night, the Flyers will try to start their season with three straight victories for the first time since 2011.
Playing at home, the Flyers beat Pittsburgh, 6-3 and 5-2, in their first two games. The Sabres lost consecutive decisions to visiting Washington, 6-4 and 2-1.
Fans or no fans, the Flyers love playing at the Wells Fargo Center, where they had the league’s best home record (25-6-4) last season.
In the 2011-12 season, the Flyers, coached by Peter Laviolette, began the year by defeating Boston, New Jersey, and Vancouver. That team finished 47-26-9, beat Pittsburgh in the opening round of the playoffs before losing to New Jersey in Round 2.
The Sabres, currently an afterthought in Buffalo because of the Bills’ climb to the AFC championship game, have managed a total of five goals in two games. The Flyers have erupted for 11 goals. Buffalo is led by Taylor Hall and Jack Eichel with three points apiece.
“They have some good players who can make a difference in a game; it’s going to be a good test for us,” said captain Claude Giroux, who has three assists and a plus-3 rating.
Morgan Frost will make his season debut for the Flyers. Filling in for the injured Sean Couturier, Frost will center Oskar Lindblom (two goals) and Travis Konecny (three goals, two assists). Konecny scored his first career hat trick Friday, propelling the Flyers past Pittsburgh.
Center Kevin Hayes, whose line (with Giroux and Joel Farabee) figures to get more ice time than any of the Flyers’ four units Monday, was impressed by Frost’s 20 NHL games last season.
“Frosty is an exciting player, and fun to be around. He works hard. If he plays the right way defensively, he’s going to bring some serious offense to this team,” Hayes said.
The Flyers, Tampa Bay, Nashville, Vegas and Minnesota are the NHL’s only 2-0 teams.
Goalie Carter Hart will try to improve to 3-0 before turning over the duties to backup goaltender Brian Elliott for Tuesday’s game, which is also against the visiting Sabres.
Despite the Flyers’ 2-0 start, Giroux said, “We know as a team we can play better,” especially in five-on-five situations. ... Buffalo is 1 for 8 on the power play, the Flyers are 3 for 9. ... The Sabres’ opener against Washington was their first game in 311 days. They failed to make the playoffs last season.