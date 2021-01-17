In the first two games, Vigneault noted he has sometimes been using Nolan Patrick’s line first when the Flyers had a power play, and that he doesn’t consider there to be a No. 1 or No. 2 unit. ... Center-winger Connor Bunnaman, who is on the taxi squad, practiced with the team. ... Vigneault, who said he considered moving Giroux from left wing to center, said Frost “came ready to play” from the first day of training camp and that he was confident he would step in and play well. ... Vigneault: “Five on five, we can play better. The players know this. There are a couple areas we’ve talked to our team about -- working smarter when we don’t have the puck” and being better at protecting the puck.