“He’s playing the right way,” Vigneault said. “JVR has had a tremendous amount of coaching throughout his career. I think he was able to analyze his last season and come to camp with a fresh mind and clean slate. He’s playing the right way and not just offensively. His game right now is a lot more about creating turnovers and jumping on those turnovers and finishing checks when the opportunity is there. Taking time and space away from the opposition, having a good stick. That’s why he’s been an effective player for us.”