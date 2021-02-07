It wasn’t nearly as important as the Hyped Across America matchup later in the evening. Still, the Flyers’ game Sunday afternoon in Washington was a pretty good appetizer for Super Bowl LV.
If you’re a Flyers fan, the hors d’oeuvres probably tasted like grilled shrimp marinated in olive oil and garlic, or perhaps roasted peppers stuffed with mozzarella.
The Flyers ended a two-game losing streak as Scott Laughton registered his first career hat trick, James van Riemsdyk continued his torrid scoring streak, and Sean Couturier returned to the lineup and collected three points in a 7-4 victory over Washington at Capital One Arena.
Couturier, who missed 10 games with a rib injury, centered Michael Raffl and Nic Aube-Kubel for a good portion of Sunday. At the start of the third period, he was with Raffl and Jake Voracek.
The change worked. On the first shift of the third, the line buzzed around Caps goalie Craig Anderson, and Couturier (three points, plus-4) scored on a rebound 31 seconds into the period, putting the Flyers ahead, 5-4.
Laughton completed his hat trick by scoring on a rebound with 2:09 left, and Couturier added an empty-net goal. Joel Farabee contributed three assists.
Laughton scored goals 3:56 apart to tie the score at 2 early in the second.
The Flyers got to within 2-1 with 1:27 remaining in the first when Laughton scored on a rebound after the puck caromed off the crossbar and post. Just 2:29 into the second, he scored from the side of the net on a sequence triggered by James van Riemsdyk’s strong defensive play down the other end.
Alex Ovechkin’s second goal of the game gave the Caps the lead less than two minutes later, scoring on a shot from near the White House. OK, it was just inside the blue line, but Carter Hart will want it back.
It gave the Ovechkin 711 career goals (six behind behind Phil Esposito), seventh in NHL history. Wayne Gretzky is the all-time leader with 894 goals.
Defenseman Robert Hagg joined the rush and tied it at 3, taking a slick pass drop from Aube-Kubel and beating rookie Vitek Vanecek with a one-time blast from the high slot as Raffl created a screen in front with 12:10 remaining in the second.
Late in the second, van Riemsdyk (pinpoint shot from left circle), who has points in seven straight games, and Nicklas Backstrom (spin-o-rama from out front) exchanged goals as the teams headed into the third period tied at 4-4.
After allowing four goals on 14 shots, Vanecek was replaced by 39-year-old Anderson, who made his first appearance since last year.
Van Riemsdyk’s goal was the 100th of his Flyers career.
Heading into the third period, the line of Backstrom, Ovechkin, and Tom Wilson had combined for four goals and 11 points, and the Caps had a 30-14 shots domination.
In the opening period, the Flyers put the Capitals on the power play with a too-many-men-on-the-ice penalty, and that was asking for trouble.
Twenty-three seconds later, Ovechkin scored on a high blast from his office, the left circle, to give the Capitals a 1-0 lead with 8:49 to go in the first. It made Washington an off-the-charts 8 for 15 (53.3% ) at home on the power play. It was Ovechkin’s first-ever goal against Hart, and his first tally in his last seven games against the Flyers.
Five-plus minutes after Ovechkin scored, he set up the game’s second goal on a dazzling play. Ovechkin went around Phil Myers in the left circle and put a backhand pass to Wilson, who knocked the puck into an open net from the doorstep. Three Flyers were in front of Hart — including a late-arriving Nolan Patrick — but none tied up Wilson.
The Capitals had a 15-8 shots advantage in the first. The Flyers have been badly outshot in 11 of 13 games this season.
Even in a shortened season, it may be a little premature to call the Flyers’ ongoing four-game stretch pivotal or defining.
Still, the four games against East Division powers Boston and Washington are at least an indicator on how the Flyers match up.
So far, they are 1-1-1 in that stretch, which concludes with a 6 p.m. game Tuesday in Washington.