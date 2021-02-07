Twenty-three seconds later, Ovechkin scored on a high blast from his office, the left circle, to give the Capitals a 1-0 lead with 8:49 to go in the first. It made Washington an off-the-charts 8 for 15 (53.3% ) at home on the power play. It was Ovechkin’s first-ever goal against Hart, and his first tally in his last seven games against the Flyers.