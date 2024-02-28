The power went out during the Flyers game Tuesday. Here’s how everyone reacted.

Midway through the first period on Tuesday, the power went out at the Wells Fargo Center.

The partial power outage continued through the first two periods, impacting the jumbotron, the game clock, and the sound system — leaving the Flyers and Tampa Bay Lightning to play in dimmed lights and without music or in-arena announcements until power appeared to be restored in the third period.

“It was super weird” and “it kind of took a little bit of energy out of the game,” Morgan Frost said. But that didn’t stop the Flyers from — no pun intended — shooting the lights out.

» READ MORE: Flyers take on Lightning in near darkness following Wells Fargo Center power outage

Advertisement

Ahead of the game, the Flyers released a hype video captioned “Bring the electricity.” That post ended up being prescient … for all the wrong reasons.

Even the broadcast teams struggled to locate one another from rinkside to the booth.

» READ MORE: Flyers takeaways: Bobby Brink surges, Tyson Foerster on a roll, and a ‘super weird’ night in the dark

Of course, there were some jokes about the Flyers’ league-worst power play, which converts just 13% of the time and is sponsored by Peco …

… as well as some jokes about Tampa Bay’s power play, which is ranked second in the league and converts on 29% of its opportunities.

Once the power came back on , the Flyers were off to the races, scoring five third-period goals to pick up a big 6-2 win.

“I don’t think we were really expecting it,” Travis Sanheim said, who later added that it felt almost like playing an outdoors game at night. “But, I mean, once you get used to that lighting, it’s just like anything, you play in a dark building, you get used to it. So, the guys adjusted and found a way to win.”

Maybe they should play in the dark more often.

Flyers writer Jackie Spiegel contributed to this article.