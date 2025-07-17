Here’s how the Flyers’ forward lines could look with the addition of Trevor Zegras and Tyson Foerster’s injury

With everyone dreaming of cold hockey rinks as the temperature and humidity rise, free agency all but wrapped up, and training camp about two months away, it’s time to focus on what the Flyers have.

Of course, a lot is to be determined, and, to be fair, everything we know can somewhat be thrown out the window with new bench boss, Rick Tocchet, in town.

Here’s an early look at how the Flyers’ forwards could line up come opening night.

Forwards

The Flyers entered the summer with several job openings after trading Scott Laughton and Andrei Kuzmenko at the deadline and not qualifying Jakob Pelletier ahead of July 1. Add in the potential absence of Tyson Foerster for an undetermined amount of time due to an elbow infection, and opportunities are aplenty. But does it open up a spot for No. 6 overall pick Porter Martone or 2024 first-rounder Jett Luchanko? Maybe, but Martone is a right winger, and the Flyers already have four NHLers slotted in on the right side, and the same can be said in regards to Luchanko’s competition down the middle.

While Martone looked good at development camp, the consensus is he did not stand out enough to guarantee him an NHL spot. Does the 18-year-old report to camp and try to make the NHL with the possibility of returning to Brampton of the Ontario Hockey League, or does he head to college — maybe linking up with Gavin McKenna at Penn State? On the other hand, Luchanko has limited options since he signed his entry-level contract and played four NHL games last October. For him, it’s the NHL or juniors.

First line: Owen Tippett, Trevor Zegras, and Travis Konecny

According to Natural Stat Trick, Tippett and Konecny haven’t played a ton of time together — just 724 minutes, 34 seconds across 204 games, compared to more than 2,000 minutes with other wing partners across the past three seasons — but when they are paired up, they are good.

The Flyers have produced 52.4% of the shot attempts and 51.9% of the goals for (41 goals for to 38 against) when they’re on the ice together at five-on-five, compared to 50.7% or fewer of the shot attempts or under 47% of the goals scored when they’re separated.

Adding a dynamic center with high-end vision between the pair would elevate their games. Zegras’ skill set should draw defenders to him while allowing Konecny to sneak around the offensive zone and providing Tippett the time and space to use his speed. Tocchet told The Inquirer back in May, “I think Owen Tippett is a guy who I feel has another level in him. I think he’s a prototypical big, fast winger. Can we unleash him?” Playing with an All-Star like Konecny and an amped Zegras as he returns to playing center should make for a high-octane line.

Second line: Alex Bump, Sean Couturier, and Matvei Michkov

Should Couturier be with Konecny? Maybe. But while Couturier has critics, there is no denying the captain’s solid defensive game and improved play last season. When Couturier and Michkov were on the ice together last season, the Flyers scored not just more goals than their opponents (33-30), but they also outscored them from high-danger spots by almost a two-to-one margin (21-12).

By splitting up Michkov and Konecny, it allows the Russian phenom to play his natural side — which is the off-wing — and gives the 21-year-old Bump two high-caliber players to slot next to. And, yes, it’s all but a lock now that Bump makes the lineup, especially after his dominant showing at development camp. Michkov has such a high level of vision on the ice, and Bump has such a nose for the net that the pairing would be dynamic. And the Selke Trophy-winning Couturier would serve as the moral defensive compass on the line, allowing the kids to be the offensive sparkplugs they are.

Third line: Nikita Grebenkin, Noah Cates, and Bobby Brink

There was an internal debate about whether or not to put veteran forward Christian Dvorak on the left wing to start the season with Foerster out. But Dvorak, who can play wing or center, expressed in his recent chat with the media that he came to Philly for a “big opportunity” to play down the middle. So, with him dropping to the pivot on the fourth line, it opens up a spot next to Cates and Brink, and why not give Grebenkin, who was acquired in the Laughton trade, a chance there?

Although Tocchet told The Inquirer that, while he likes the foundational, smart elements to the Cates line, he’s not married to using the trio together. But you cannot ignore how well Cates and Brink worked together last season. According to Natural Stat Trick, their numbers together at five-on-five blew their stats when they were apart out of the water: the Flyers had a higher goals for percentage (55.4%), scoring chances for percentage (52.2%), high-danger chances for percentage (57.8%), and outscored opponents 31 to 25. Meanwhile, with Brink on the ice without Cates, the Flyers had just 34.2% of the goals for, 44.5% of the scoring chances for, 49.1% of the high-danger chances, and were outscored, 25-13. Cates’ numbers also dropped across the board without Brink on his line, but not as drastically.

Grebenkin could be a plug-and-play option with Foerster out. He brings some NHL experience — he played in seven games with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season — and was described by Danny Brière as “very energetic, [a] big body that is strong to the puck, and can make plays.” Sounds a little like Foerster, no?

Fourth line: Nick Deslauriers, Christian Dvorak, and Garnet Hathaway

Is Dvorak the fourth-line center or a top-nine winger to start the year? That’s one of the biggest question marks heading into the new season. For now, however, this is where he slots in, skating alongside veteran tough guys Deslauriers and Hathaway, both of whom provide some beef and energy.

Extras: Karsen Dorwart-Rodrigo Ābols

The 22-year-old Dorwart, who got a cup of coffee with the Flyers at the end of last season, makes the cut as an extra forward who can play both wing and center. He has the potential to bring energy with his speed and work ethic to the lineup — as showcased during the Flyers development camp in early July. Finally, there’s Ābols, who made his NHL debut last year at 29, but is an experienced player internationally, and is a serviceable option as a gritty fourth-liner with good size at 6-foot-4, 206 pounds.