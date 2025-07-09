Flyers prospects Jack Murtagh and Shane Vansaghi named to USA Hockey roster for World Junior Summer Showcase

These have been a busy few months for Flyers prospects Jack Murtagh and Shane Vansaghi. The teenagers were put through the paces at the NHL scouting combine in early June, heard their names called in the second round of the draft on June 28, and participated in the Flyers’ development camp in Voorhees last week.

But it’s not quite time for either player to put away their gear for the summer.

On Wednesday, Murtagh and Vansaghi were among the 42 players named to USA Hockey’s roster for the 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase. The event, which serves as an evaluation camp for players ahead of next year’s World Junior Championships, will take place from July 25 to Aug. 2 in Minneapolis.

Canada, Sweden, and Finland will also field teams for the showcase.

The recognition is an important one for Murtagh and Vansaghi, who will both be pushing hard to make the U.S. World Junior team that will compete at the 2026 championships in Minnesota. Despite a long slog of a summer, it probably helps that both players are highly competitive guys who seem to relish playing as much hockey as possible.

Murtagh, a native of East Greenbush, N.Y., impressed at the Flyers’ development camp, flashing playmaking ability and a dangerous shot, after being selected with the 40th overall pick in this year’s draft.

The 6-foot-1, 198-pounder, who will attend Boston University in the fall, was a member of the national team development program and recently represented the U.S. at the Under-18 World Championships. He projects as an energetic middle-six winger.

Vansaghi, another USNTDP product, also had a strong camp, showing off an intriguing blend of skill, grit, and nastiness in his first days in a Flyers jersey. The 6-3, 216-pound power forward thrives in the dirty areas and can score goals from different places due to his plus-shot and quick hands in tight.

Vansaghi, the 48th overall pick, will be expected to make a big jump next season as a sophomore at Michigan State, especially after Isaac Howard, the reigning Hobey Baker winner, turned pro on Tuesday night following a trade from Tampa Bay to Edmonton.

Goalie Patrick Quinlan of Kennett Square was also named to the roster. Quinlan was not selected in the recent draft and will play next season for the Sarnia Sting of the Ontario Hockey League before enrolling at Notre Dame for the 2026-27 season. A former Junior Flyer, Quinlan played last season at the USNTDP and won a bronze medal at the recent U18 Worlds.

One name that is notably missing from Wednesday’s U.S. roster is Carter Amico, another 2025 second-round pick by the Flyers. The 6-5, 225-pound blueliner’s absence is likely injury-related, as Amico did not skate at development camp as he continues to rehab a knee injury that cost him most of last season. The physical defenseman said recently that he is close to getting back on the ice, but this showcase probably comes a touch too soon for him.

Jack Berglund, a 2024 second-round pick of the Flyers, was recently named to Sweden’s roster for the event, and fellow 2024 draftee Heikki Ruohonen is expected to be on Finland’s roster, while Max Westergård is also eligible.

Canada, also, has yet to announce its roster, with Porter Martone, Jack Nesbitt, Jett Luchanko, and Spencer Gill all candidates to be on that list. Martone and Luchanko are likely to make Canada’s final World Junior team in December.