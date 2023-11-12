Former Flyers goalie Roman Čechmánek passes away at 52

Former Flyers goalie Roman Čechmánek has died at the age of 52, according to the the Czech Republic’s national hockey team on X. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

The Flyers also released a statement.

Selected in the sixth round of the 2000 NHL Draft at the age of 29, Čechmánek played three seasons with the Flyers, racking up a record of 92-43-22 in the regular season with a 1.96 goals-against average, a .923 save percentage, and an eye-popping 20 shutouts. Čechmánek went 9-14 in 23 postseason games for the Flyers before finishing his NHL career with one season in Los Angeles with the Kings.

In his rookie season, the Flyers goalie was named to the NHL All-Star Team and finished as the runner-up for the Vezina Trophy and fourth for the Hart after going 35-15-6 with a 2.01 GAA and .921 save percentage. Čechmánek finished second in the league with 10 shutouts, one behind countryman Dominik Hašek, who was named the NHL’s top goalie.

His first two victories were memorable ones for the Flyers, an 18-save shutout win against the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 4, 2000, and a 28-save shutout win against the Edmonton Oilers five days later. He became the first goalie since 1938 to pitch shutouts in each of his first NHL wins.

Čechmánek paired up with current Flyers TV analyst Brian Boucher his first two seasons before tag-teaming with Robert Esche in 2002-03. The duo combined to win the organization’s second William M. Jennings Trophy, awarded to the goalies on the team that allowed the fewest goals against. They shared it with New Jersey Devils goalie Martin Brodeur, who won the Vezina that season; Čechmánek finished seventh.

“Roman was an acrobat in goal,” Ken Hitchcock, who was his coach in 2002-03, told The Inquirer via text. “He would use any part of his body to stop the puck. One of the characters of the game.”

A two-time Olympian for the Czech Republic, he won gold at the 1998 Nagano Olympics as the backup to Hašek. Čechmánek won two IIHF World Championships (1999, 2000) along with one bronze medal, and a bronze medal at world juniors in 1991.