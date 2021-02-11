In so many ways, Hextall was the Flyers’ answer to Sam Hinkie – an executive who saw what had to be done, who didn’t succumb to the impatience intrinsic to this sports market, who probably was destined to be exiled before the team he helped build was ready to win big. Hinkie drafted Joel Embiid and set the Sixers up to draft Ben Simmons, and only now is Embiid an MVP candidate, and only now have the Sixers positioned themselves as the best team in the Eastern Conference. Yet Hextall’s influence on the Flyers is as profound or more. Twelve players on the roster – from the team’s leading scorer to its top four defensemen to its two goaltenders – were Hextall draftees or signees. That doesn’t mean that Chuck Fletcher and Alain Vigneault haven’t contributed greatly to the Flyers’ resurgence, but it does mean they had some firm ground beneath their feet when they got here.