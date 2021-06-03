The Flyers signed goaltender Samuel Ersson to a three-year entry-level contract, Chuck Fletcher, the team’s general manager and president of hockey operations, announced Thursday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ersson, 21, was selected by the Flyers in the fifth round, 143rd overall, in the 2018 NHL entry draft. The 6-foot-2, 176-pound native of Falun, Sweden, spent the 2020-21 season with Brynas IF of the Swedish Hockey League. He ended 16-26 with a 2.96 goals-against average, .910 save percentage, and three shutouts in 42 regular-season games.

In five playoff games, he was 4-1 with a 1.30 GAA and .949 save percentage. He also played one game for Sweden at the 2021 World Championships.

“He’s steadily progressed since his draft year and has had success in junior, the SHL, and at the international level,” assistant general manager Brent Flahr said in a statement.