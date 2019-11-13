The Flyers, 5-0-1 since a 7-1 loss in Pittsburgh, will host surging Washington on Wednesday night. The Caps are on a 10-0-2 run. They lead the NHL in scoring at 4 goals per game and are allowing 3.05 per game. … The Flyers (!) are tied for the NHL lead with three shootout wins. … The Flyers are ninth in the NHL in high-danger scoring opportunities (52.4%), according to Natural Stat Trick. ... Coach Alain Vigneaut said assistant Michel Therrien likes to change the power-play personnel occasionally, such as flip-flopping Shayne Gostisbehere and Ivan Provorov on the first two units, to force opponents to prepare for different looks.