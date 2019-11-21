Couturier will play in his 600th game Thursday. The 26-year-old center will become the youngest player in Flyers history to reach that total. … Vigneault said that the Flyers had more of a “shooter’s mentality” in the first couple of weeks of the season and that “maybe that has slipped a little bit.” The Flyers have lost four in a row, averaging just 1.75 goals in that span. The Hurricanes have won four straight, averaging 5.25 goals during that streak. … Carolina’s defensemen have combined for a league-best 18 goals, led by Dougie Hamilton (9).