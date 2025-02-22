Flyers top Edmonton Oilers, 6-3, notching second straight win

The Flyers faced a daunting task on Saturday afternoon at the Wells Fargo Center.

After two weeks off for the 4 Nations Face-Off, they were up against an Edmonton Oilers squad who entered the day tied for the top spot in the Pacific Division. Edmonton also has two of the NHL’s top four point-getters, Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, and just seven regulation losses in 25 road games this season. It’s a tall task.

But the two weeks between games brought back a healthy Flyers lineup, a rejuvenated Matvei Michkov, and a confidence-boosted Sam Ersson, who had a masterful 32-save performance against the United States on Monday night.

Was it all clean and shiny? No. The end result, a 6-3 win and the Flyers second straight victory, was all that mattered.

Flyers’ line gets rolling

Not a bad day’s work for the line of center Sean Couturier, left wing Owen Tippett, and the right winger Michkov. The trio was on the ice together for five of the Flyers' six goals.

Michkov: Goal, two assists

Michkov certainly likes playing against the Oilers and goalie Stuart Skinner. In his third NHL game against the Alberta team, he notched his first (and second) career goal. On Saturday, he collected No. 17, tying him with Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks for the rookie goal-scoring lead.

The play was started by Egor Zamula, playing his first game since Jan. 23 due to an upper-body injury. He made a nice poke-check just inside the Flyers’ blue line on Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard. Scott Laughton scooped up the puck and started the transition, sending a cross-ice pass to Michkov on the right wing; Laughton won’t get a plus-1 as he headed right off to the bench for a change with Couturier coming on.

Michkov skated to the top of the right faceoff circle and sent a puck wide. As it ricocheted off the endboard, the Russian phenom followed up his shot attempt and buried the puck.

Tippett: Two goals

You wouldn’t know watching Tippett flying around the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday afternoon that he hadn’t played hockey in almost a month. The Flyers winger returned to the lineup after missing five games with an upper-body injury, suffered Jan. 29 on a hit by New Jersey Devils defenseman Brenden Dillon.

He notched a pair, the first all on his own. Chipping the puck up the boards and out of the Flyers’ end, Tippett outraced Brett Kulak down the left wing and buried the puck on the backhand up-and-over Skinner.

The second, came off a pass by Michkov as he crashed the net. But the play started in the neutral zone with Couturier poking the puck away from Mattias Janmark and sending a no-look pass between his legs down to Tippett. The winger got the puck and passed to Michkov before crossing behind him to get to the net. Michkov sent a backhand pass across the crease and Tippett banged it in for his second multi-goal game of the season.

Couturier: Goal, assist

With the line rolling, Couturier notched his marker — the 200th of his NHL career in the second period.

After he lost an offensive-zone faceoff, Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard had the puck in the corner but flipped it right to Michkov. Known for his creativity and vision — although it didn’t look like he looked up before making the pass — he settled the puck and fed Couturier atop the crease for an easy goal.

Kuz comes through

Assistant coach Rocky Thompson said of Andrei Kuzmenko on Thursday, “I think he will help it. Yeah, without a doubt.” The “It” was the power play and, prophetically, he was right.

The Russian winger, acquired on Jan. 31 from the Calgary Flames, notched his first with the Flyers on the man advantage. Laughton told The Inquirer on Friday that he thought Kuzmenko could “bring that really good release from the slot.”

Well, on the goal, he didn’t have time to fire one off — but he was in the slot. Sitting in the bumper, Kuzmenko redirected a pass from Travis Konecny past Skinner.

Breakaways

Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen returned after missing three games with an upper-body injury. He notched an empty-netter. ... Forward Jakob Pelletier made his Flyers debut. He was acquired from the Flames with Kuzmenko. ... Travis Sanheim and Konecny skated on Saturday after winning the 4 Nations Face-Off with Canada on Thursday. Their Canada teammate Connor McDavid also played for Edmonton. ... Forward Ryan Poehling returned to the lineup after suffering a head injury on Jan. 16.

Up next

The Flyers host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Center (7 p.m., NBCSP). On Sunday, the Flyers will host the 46th annual Flyers Charities Carnival.