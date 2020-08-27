He had gone goalless through the Flyers’ first 10 postseason games before scoring late in the first period Wednesday, a marvelous one-man effort in which he pushed the puck past Nick Leddy, shoved Leddy aside, then cut across and tucked the puck behind goaltender Semyon Varlamov. That goal gave the Flyers a 3-0 lead, one that they couldn’t protect, and had Couturier not teed up Myers for that slap shot, had the puck not sailed over Thomas Greiss’ glove into the net, the Flyers could very well have been down two games to none with the beginning of Game 3 coming little more than 24 hours after the end of Game 2. That’s not a mountain face they would have wanted to try free-soloing. An overtime loss Wednesday would have been crushing to their odds and to their spirit.