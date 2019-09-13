Sean Couturier marched into an office in the Flyers’ Voorhees headquarters during the summer of 2017, closed the door behind him, and made a simple and firm request to then-head coach Dave Hasktol and the other coaches in the room. Couturier was just 24 at the time, but he had spent five seasons with the Flyers already, doing the dirty work of centering their third line and trying to shut down an opponent’s best offensive player each night. In his mind, he had earned the right to demand more offensive responsibility, a greater role. Put simply, he wanted to show the Flyers that he was more than what he had been.