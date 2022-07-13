Johnny Hockey’s not coming home.

After speculation intensified over the past few days that the Flyers could be a genuine player in the Johnny Gaudreau Sweepstakes, Flyers fans were once again doomed for a major letdown.

That letdown came at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, when reports began to emerge that the Salem County native was finalizing a reported 7-year, $68.6 million contract ($9.8 million AAV) with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The 28-year-old was the top available free agent this summer after electing to hit the market after eight full seasons with the Calgary Flames. The Blue Jackets’ move came as a complete shock, as Gaudreau had been most-linked with the Flyers, New Jersey Devils, and New York Islanders, after he decided to leave the Flames.

Gaudreau is coming off the best individual season of his career, as he posted career highs in goals (40), assists (75), and points (115), and finished with an NHL-best plus-64 rating. He finished fourth in the Hart Trophy voting for league MVP, the second time he has finished fourth for that award in the past four seasons.

» READ MORE: Johnny Gaudreau is great. Can he save the Flyers? He’s not that great.

Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher had repeatedly said this offseason his plan was for an “aggressive re-tool” but on Wednesday evening, Fletcher revealed that due to the team’s cap constraints, the Flyers were never really in the running for the former Gloucester Catholic star. The six-time All-Star grew up playing for the Philadelphia Little Flyers junior team and according to a report from ESPN had recently told friends he wanted to play for the Flyers.

But it was not meant to be, as instead, Gaudreau will join the Blue Jackets, who like the Flyers, missed the playoffs last season. The 5-foot-9, 165-pound winger is one of the league’s most dynamic offensive players and with 115 points last season, finished second in the NHL in scoring behind only Conor McDavid (123 points).

In 602 career NHL games, Gaudreau has averaged just over a point per game (1.01 ppg), amassing 209 goals, 399 assists, and 609 points. He has finished in the top 10 in the NHL in scoring in three of his eight full seasons in the league (2016, 2019, 2022), and also won the Lady Byng Trophy in 2017 as “the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability.”

Internationally, Gaudreau has represented the United States on several occasions, including at the World Juniors and World Championships, winning a gold medal and a silver medal, respectively. He also represented Team North America at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, where the combined team of 23-and-under American and Canadian stars finished fifth.