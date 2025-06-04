The ‘Stanley Pup’ is returning and the Flyers will be represented by Travis K9ecny

After another disappointing season from the Flyers, it was clear the Stanley Cup was not in the team’s future. And as Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers fans prepare to watch their teams compete on the biggest stage, Philadelphia fans are still debating whether they like the Flyers’ hiring of head coach Rick Tocchet.

But Philly fans, it’s time to relax and prepare for a cuteness overload. Although the Flyers won’t be competing in the Stanley Cup Final, they will be represented in TruTV’s Stanley Pup by one of the most adorable puppies, Travis K9ecny, named after Flyers forward Travis Konecny.

The feist-lab mix is only eight weeks old, weighing in at 8.4 pounds. The puppy may look tiny, but don’t count him out just yet. Feist breeds are known as hunting dogs who chase after rabbits, squirrels, and other rodents with their speed. K9ecny will be a quick forward on the ice for the Stanley Pup rescue dog competition.

And when he’s not hunting, or relaxing at the Wolf Trap Animal Rescue in Virginia, fans can listen to his paw-dcast about bones and hockey. He already has a follow from us.

Fans can also tune in and watch K9ecny showcase his canine skills on the ice with 31 other adoptable rescue dogs on Friday at 5:30 p.m. on TruTV, followed by Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Panthers and Oilers.

Color and play-by-play commentary will be provided by Mark Shunock and Chris Rose, with Michelle Gingras reporting rink side. There will also be special appearances from celebrity dog lovers including Tim Allen, Cedric the Entertainer, Cheri Oteri, George Lopez, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Bublé, Nikki Glaser, Paula Abdul, and Will Reeve.

The Oilers and Winnipeg Jets pups are among our favorites competing in the Stanley Pup.

For a look at some of the puppies in action, check out the gallery below.