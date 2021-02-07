Before they left for Washington where they will play a game Sunday afternoon, a handful of Flyers shared their picks for the other big sporting event later that day.
They were hustling as they got themselves ready for the trip down to D.C., and preferred to just give a winner and a margin of victory.
Reminder: These are world-class athletes. They are NOT professional handicappers, so this list was compiled truly for entertainment purposes only. The line is Kansas City -3 over Tampa Bay.
Justin Braun: Chiefs by 6
Sean Couturier: Tampa Bay by 2
Brian Elliott: Tampa Bay by 6
Joel Farabee: Kansas City by a touchdown
Mark Friedman: Tampa Bay by 10
Claude Giroux: Kansas City by 8.
Shayne Gostisbehere: Kansas City by 10
Carter Hart: Tampa Bay by a touchdown
Kevin Hayes: Tampa Bay by 5
Travis Konecny: Tampa Bay by 10.
Oskar Lindblom: Tampa Bay by 6
Nolan Patrick: Kansas City by 15
Travis Sanheim: Kansas City by 4
James van Riemsdyk: Tampa by 3
Jake Voracek: Tampa by 6