Well, at least he stayed upright.
Travis Konecny clocked in at 14.113 seconds in the NHL All-Star Skills Competition’s Fastest Skater event, placing seventh in a field of eight Friday night in St. Louis.
The Islanders’ Mathew Barzal dethroned three-time champion Connor McDavid, skating an unofficial 13.175 to beat the Edmonton superstar’s 13.215.
Fortunately, Konecny didn’t have his expectations set too high, joking about it during All-Star media day on Thursday.
“It was always one of those ones where you feel bad for someone that messes up, and now I’m in that position,” the Flyers’ lone all-star said. "So I’m just praying I stay on my two feet.”
So, uh ... mission accomplished?
Here are the unofficial results from Fastest Skater:
- Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders - 13.175 (seconds)
- Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers - 13.215
- Chris Kreider, New York Rangers - 13.509
- Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres - 13.540
- Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche - 13.895
- Anthony Duclair, Ottawa Senators - 14.005
- Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers - 14.113
- Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks - 14.263
Konecny has been a pivotal part of the Flyers’ offense this season and the hockey world acknowledged as much with the 22-year-old’s first All-Star nomination.
“I didn’t expect it, especially with some of the names we have on our team,” Konecny said back when the rosters were announced on Dec. 30. “It’s something you don’t really think about until it happens.”
Leading the Flyers with 17 goals and 43 points through the first 47 games, Konecny will be back on the ice Saturday night at 8:15 p.m. ET, when the Metropolitan Division opens up the weekend’s main event with the first three-on-three game against the Atlantic.