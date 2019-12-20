The Senators are one of the poorest teams in the Eastern Conference, according to the standings. But the eye test suggests they are better than 14th place among the 16 in the East. They beat the Flyers in Ottawa and had them tied with five minutes left in that Dec. 7 game, which featured Konecny leaving with a concussion, two fights, and plenty of chirping. Senators agitator Brady Tkachuk finally had enough and mugged Flyers agitator Scott Laughton in the final minute.