Travis Sanheim looks in mid-season form; Rick Tocchet praises Cam York in Flyers training camp

Flyers fans stood shoulder-to-shoulder in Voorhees on Saturday to get a look at their favorite team finally stretch their legs for the first time in training camp.

After a brisk morning session, Groups A and B came back onto the ice to run through special teams for the first time this year. Then squared off, orange versus black, for 25 minutes of five-on-five action. They later skated four-on-four, three-on-three, and competed in a shootout, with Bobby Brink sealing the win for the black team.

It wasn’t the cleanest scrimmage, which is expected this early in camp — especially with a coaching staff and systems that are new. And, yes, the power play needs to be built brick by brick. While it’s still early, there was a lot to like as players like forwards Alex Bump and Alexis Gendron started making their cases for NHL games and defenseman Dennis Gilbert began to solidify his spot as an option on the blue line.

Here are three more players who stood out from the scrimmage on Day 3 of the Flyers’ training camp.

It’s always Sanheim in Philadelphia

Nineteen days away from his ninth NHL season, Travis Sanheim looks like he’s in midseason form.

As expected, the blueliner was strong in all three zones — and even got time on a power-play unit — but brought a physical game, and that has not been his trademark. Although he has played the most games with the organization since he first suited up for the Flyers in 2017-18 (579 games), Sanheim ranks 85th among the 109 skaters who have played at least one game with 2.24 hits per 60 minutes of ice time; Nick Deslauriers ranks first (22.65), despite playing only about a third of the average ice time that Sanheim sees (21:24).

During the scrimmage, Sanheim sent Lane Pederson, an offseason free agent acquisition, to the ice as he carried the puck down the right boards. But his most impressive hit was on the opening shift, crushing Bump behind the net before hitting him again as they hit the half-wall.

“I wasn’t trying to hit him as hard as I did; I guess I got him pretty good,” said Sanheim with a grin. “He tried to take me wide, and I just tried to finish him, you know, ride him into the boards. And I guess I got him more than I thought I did.”

The grizzled veteran, noting the rookie winger will have to learn and understand how to face bigger defenseman, use his body in those situations, and protect himself, then quipped: “I’m sure he might not do that again.”

On Friday, new Flyers coach Rick Tocchet stressed how critical communication is to his aggressive zone strategy in the defensive zone. “You’ve got to bark out orders,” he said before adding that it can be vocal or just pointing.

During the scrimmage, it was clear Sanheim was being that guy. He was spotted pointing out coverage deep in his own end during five-on-five action that led to Gendron picking up the puck and carrying it out with 13 minutes remaining.

“I’m usually a pretty talkative guy on the ice,” the 29-year-old Sanheim said. “I like to kind of dictate where things are going, who’s available, what the options are. ... A lot of times, you’re under pressure, [and] it’s a fast league that we’re playing in, and you don’t necessarily see everything. So you’ve got to be their eyes and communicate with them.

“I know, being a young guy, when I came to this league, I was pretty quiet, didn’t say a whole lot. It’s something that’s grown a lot in my game, and understanding that I have to be pretty vocal.”

He also got vocal with his best friend on the team, Travis Konecny — and not in a nice way — in what seems like an annual tradition at training camp.

“Power play, penalty kill, usually brings that out,” Sanheim said. “But just obviously, both competitive, want to do the best and be the best, and so put us in an element like that, it doesn’t take too long for us to kind of get fired up at each other.”

From Russia with Love

One of the bubble guys, who could find himself heading to Fort Lauderdale for the start of the Flyers’ season, is Nikita Grebenkin. After an impressive rookie camp, the Russian winger continues to pop and draw eyes.

Since the start of the main camp, the 22-year-old has been skating alongside veteran center Sean Couturier and countryman Matvei Michkov. Known for his high level of skill, grit, and, what Lehigh Valley coach John Snowden calls, “bite,” Grebenkin has also shown quick feet, a nose for the net, and an ability to carry the puck into the offensive zone and then slip through the defense.

There have been question marks about his game on the defensive side of the puck, but playing with the Selke Trophy-winning Couturier certainly balances that out.

During five-on-five action, he drove down the right side, just missing a centering pass from Couturier at the right post. During three-on-three, he protected the puck as he skated around the offensive zone before cutting to the net with 2025 first-rounder Jack Nesbitt burying the loose puck.

“I’m really close to Craig Berube, and he had him in Toronto, and he said he’s a really sticky guy, like down low comes up with loose pucks [from the] half ice down. And I’ve seen that,” Tocchet said of Grebenkin, who was acquired in the Scott Laughton trade at the deadline.

Grebenkin played in seven NHL games this past season with the Maple Leafs. What does he need to do to stick in the big leagues?

“Be a real good hockey player down low, because that’s his gift, right?” Tocchet continued. “I’ve heard his skating is not that great; I don’t think it’s that bad. I saw him in the neutral zone skating, so I wouldn’t say he’s a bad skater at all. I think he can get up and down the ice.

“But I like this half ice game around the net. Can you get those greasy goals for us? Can he complement other types of players? That’s another thing. But yeah, there’s a lot to like about the kid, for sure.”

Welcome to a new York

What a difference a coaching change makes. Once the focus of John Tortorella’s ire, there has been nothing but praise for Cam York from Tocchet.

“I’ve actually liked York’s camp,” Tocchet said when asked who impressed him on Saturday. “I thought for me he was good today. Usually at camp, you’ll see guys have like a staircase, have a good day, and then they kind of come down a bit. Yorkie’s been keeping that pattern pretty high. I’ve actually liked him.”

After the first day of camp, York was introspective, noting he watched games from last season and said, “I know that wasn’t me.” He spoke about being more confident in his game and believing more in himself. The way he has been skating in camp, confidence certainly isn’t an issue for York.

The 24-year-old played tough along the boards, clamped down on the middle of the ice, and in one sequence, with under 8 minutes to go in five-on-five action, was the perfect example of where York’s game is right now.

Skating with Helge Grans, a right-shot defenseman guy who should push for the open spot with Rasmus Ristolainen out, York received the puck from his partner and deked around Garnet Hathaway. He then avoided Pederson in the neutral zone before dishing the puck to Jett Luchanko, who was waiting at the blue line to gain the zone. York skated past Luchanko, deep into the zone, before getting back and keeping the puck deep.

It showed a freer defenseman, who is no longer afraid to take chances with his offensive game, which was a big reason why he was a highly touted draft prospect before being taken 14th overall in 2019.

And Tocchet has taken notice, even suggesting splitting up the formidable duo of Sanheim and York.

“Like I said, I really like Yorkie’s game out there,” the bench boss said. “Hopefully, he’s a guy who can carry his own pair. That’s what we’re looking for, a guy like him.”

Breakaways

Trevor Zegras knocked in the puck near the right post on a shot by Konecny that ricocheted off the end board. ... The Flyers play their first preseason game on Sunday at 7 p.m., when they visit the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. The game will be streamed on PhiladelphiaFlyers.com, and fans can listen on 97.5 The Fanatic. Matthew Schaefer, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL draft, is likely to play for the Islanders. Karsen Dorwart and Oliver Bonk remained out with upper-body injuries.